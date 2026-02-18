THE EQUITY spreads the love!

Two weeks ago THE EQUITY shared a special callout requesting readers send in stories about love, in whatever shape it’s taken in their lives. This callout was inspired by a love story shared by Lynette Harris, which we published last week. After reading her story, we wanted more. And we got it. Two more readers sent in short stories about how love has touched their lives.

Lisa Cartman – Shawville

My love story started when I was 11 years old.

Kountry Kookin’ was located at 373 Hwy. 148 in Shawville. I started doing dishes there on busy Sunday mornings. By the age of 12 I had been promoted to waitress. I worked all through high school. I moved to Ottawa to pursue post-secondary education and came home every weekend to work. I eventually left there in my early twenties but it always held a special place in my heart. This is where I learned my work ethic and my love for people.

I worked for four different owners and each one taught me more. It was a busy place and I have many memories of customers – silly memories of people I have grown to know and strangers who were passing by on the busy highway. I loved the hustle and bustle of it, the thrill of being “run off our feet”. Twenty-seven years later I am proud to be the owner of Cartrites, located at 373 Hwy. 148, Shawville.

Cartrites Restaurant owner Lisa Cartman, pictured here at the opening in Dec. 2016.

Brad and Joanne Elliott – Shawville

Joanne and I have been married for 38 wonderful years. We started out so young and have built a beautiful life and family together with our four daughters – Kristy, Kayla, Kelsea, and Keasha. Our love story began when we were just nine years old, and with each passing year, our love has grown deeper and stronger. We’ve had many blessings, and have faced many obstacles along the way, but together we’ve conquered them all through love, commitment, and faith in one another. Anytime I hear a song by Boston, it takes me back to those early years and the memories I will forever cherish with you. Thank you Joanne, for everything you do for us all and for the incredible life we have built together. I love you.

Love, Brad xoxo