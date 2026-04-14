Shawville notes

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Carmichael family on the loss of James on Apr. 3, at the age of 81.

Our sympathies to the Caldwell family on the loss of Thoburn on Apr. 5.

Our deepest condolences to the Murray and Stephens families on a loss of Jean on Apr. 8.

Our deepest sympathies to the Chevrier and Stevenson families on the loss of Frances on Apr. 8, at the age of 87.

Happy birthday to the following people who are celebrating this week: Amy Gagnon, Jackie McBane, Joyce Walsh, Kathryn Perry, June Dubeau, C. Dane Bailey, Greg Caldwell, Charles Dickson, Justin Gregory-Lawton, Jenna Keindel, Brent Plouffe and Mitchell McCann.