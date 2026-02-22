Seniors’ supper back in Bryson

The Bryson Lions Club fed a turkey dinner to over 120 seniors on Sunday evening at the club’s senior’s appreciation supper.

The packed room of hungry seniors was treated to a free dinner of turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes, as well as live music and a dessert.

President Eric Harrington said the club used to offer this event, but stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it was a great opportunity for seniors to get together for a great time, but also a chance to remind people that the club is looking to grow.

“This also gives us an opportunity to pass the message out that the Lions Club is back, and that we’re looking for members, we’re trying to revitalize the club, and we really want to start doing community events again,” Harrington said.

Former Lions president Ed Gutoskie said the event used to be a staple of the club’s offerings starting in the early ‘70s, starting as a Christmas event and continuing for many years until the club stopped putting them on about three years ago.

“Them days, the seniors would fill the place. It was organized primarily to get them together in the community once a year to say hello and extend Christmas wishes. It was about fellowship, really,” he said, adding that he was pleased to see the event back.

“I enjoy it immensely. It’s nice to come back here. I was always involved with the club, and this time I’m sitting down and enjoying it.”

Harrington, who took over as club president last year, said he is trying to revive membership and attendance at events after a period of decline during the pandemic.

“Interest in the club kind of waned. Now, I think it’s a good time to get back at it and try to get the community spirit built back up. The Lions club is one of the perfect clubs to start doing that,” he said.

Harrington said he is trying to improve the club’s visibility, in part through a Facebook page that he hopes will keep the public informed about their events.

“It’s a great medium to get information out and get people to start noticing the things that we’re putting on,” he said.

He said the club has returned to having twice-monthly breakfasts, which last time included an omelette station, and he added that the club will be having dances as well throughout the year.

Harrington said right now the membership is still small, sitting at around 10 members. But with more numbers, he hopes the club can expand its offering.

“As we grow, then we’ll be able to open the bar more. I’m hoping to get some TVs in here, have some Friday night hockey games.”

Gutoskie said he is hoping to see the next generation of “new blood” start to organize more events.

“I’m hoping to see that his plans are to get all of the community working together. The fire department, the seniors’ group, the church groups [ . . . ] all of those groups. I think he’s going to succeed in that.”

Former president Betty Leach, who served a total of three years as club president, said she has seen the membership struggles firsthand, but is still optimistic the club can continue holding events into the future.

Lucienne La Salle shows off the turkey main course the Bryson Lions served to seniors on Sunday.