I walked past a tall tree the other day, only to notice a large nest near the top. In summer it would have been completely hidden, but today, without leaves on the tree, it was very conspicuous. It got me thinking.

As we live day by day, whether we realize it or not, our inner life becomes very evident. Our talk, our activities all speak out loud who we are and what is most important to us. Life is very busy, yes, but a smile, a kind word can make a difference in someone’s life and when we take the time to stop and listen, through us, God’s love will be displayed, in plain view!