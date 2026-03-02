Take our 2025 Year End Survey
March 4, 2026

Giant Tiger donates $4,500 to Bouffe Pontiac

Shawville Giant Tiger made a $4,500 donation to local food bank Bouffe Pontiac on Friday afternoon, largely collected from a round-up campaign they held over a three-week period. Store owner and manager Brandyn Gauthier said that they were happy to give back to an organization like Bouffe that supports the Pontiac community. From left, GT employee Francine Evans, Gauthier, Bouffe Pontiac representative Joey Boisvert and GT employee Scott Beimers.

Caleb Nickerson
caleb@theequity.ca


Caleb Nickerson
