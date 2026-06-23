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June 25, 2026

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Decisions

Decisions

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Most decisions are benign. What clothes should I put on today? Some though, will have long term consequences. Extra work and money. And who knows, maybe even unexpected trouble? Then again, maybe a lot of happiness. How can a person decide well? Thinking is a good option. But we don’t know the future, so thinking about all the angles we can see isn’t exactly good enough.

There is a very good source of help. Rather than stay paralyzed, talk to God. He holds the future and He is a good Shepherd who will never abandon us, no matter what. So looking to Him for wisdom and then listening to His advice brings peace. It will not necessarily make everything run perfectly, but there is comfort in knowing He will see us through whatever comes to pass. Pray, think, trust, and then decide.

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