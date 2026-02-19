Comptoir Saint-Pierre celebrates 50 years

The Comptoir Saint-Pierre celebrated 50 years of serving the community on Wednesday with a spaghetti lunch at the Centre d’Éducation des Adultes in Fort-Coulonge.

The Comptoir, founded in 1975, now operates a goodwill store in Mansfield-et-Pontefract, where it sells clothing and other household items that have been donated by community members.

Since 2019, the Comptoir has also partnered with the Centre d’Éducation des Adultes in Fort-Coulonge to give work experience to students with intellectual disabilities.

On Wednesday, former and current board members as well as representatives from Mansfield-et-Pontefract, Fort-Coulonge, the CISSSO and Centraide Outaouais enjoyed a spaghetti lunch prepared by the adult ed students.

Director general Stéphane Durocher said the program helps the students develop intellectual, academic and social skills through work experience at the Comptoir’s sorting centre next to the adult education classroom.

He said after donations are accepted at their storefront on chemin de la Chute, items are returned to the school where students wash and sort the donations before they are brought back to the store.

“They work preparing the clothes to bring back to Comptoir Saint-Pierre, which we give out or sell at very low cost,” Durocher said.

Durocher said they have a hard time keeping up with the donations they receive, but try their best to not let items go to waste.

“We have so, so many donations coming from all over. The surplus we have, we send it to the city to help out,” he said.

Teacher Liane Fortin said she has noticed an uptick in people using the Comptoir’s services since she started two years ago.

“People knew about Comptoir Saint-Pierre. But they [were] still in the old mind where it was just for poor people back then. But now, I find that people are realizing it’s for everyone,” Fortin said.

She said the program helps her students get crucial life experiences and acquire skills.

“Even if they have an intellectual disability, they’re still capable of doing things like that. They’re learning to do laundry. They’re learning to say, ‘Okay, this piece of clothing is fine,’” she said.



MRC Pontiac warden Jane Toller presents Comptoir Saint-Pierre director general Stéphane Durocher with a plaque for 50 years of the organization’s service to the community. Photo: K.C. Jordan



Durocher, who has been with the organization for over 20 years, said he is proud to see it reach 50 years, and is looking forward to hopefully another 50.

“It’s always been there, and I’m just happy to see all the positive impact that we have in the community, helping people out every day,” he said.

Durocher said they also accept donations of household appliances that are still in working condition. “That’s a big need in the community,” he said, adding that people can drop the appliances off to them or someone can come pick it up.

The Comptoir also offers sales four times a year where the public is invited to come and fill a shopping bag for a very low cost. The next sale will be in the spring.