Citizen group meeting on future of Fort-Coulonge’s Café Downtown

Citizen group meeting on future of Fort-Coulonge's Café Downtown

The business is located on local Baume in Fort-Coulonge.

Caleb Nickerson
caleb@theequity.ca

A group of concerned citizens are organizing a meeting next week to discuss the future of Fort-Coulonge business Café Downtown, in hopes of keeping it going. The business, which originally opened in 2021 and was sold to new owners in late 2022, went up for sale late last year.  

“In addition to the quality of the meals served, this establishment is an important gathering place and a hub for cultural exchange,” a statement from the group reads. 

The group is inviting the public to attend a meeting at the Club de L’âge D’Or in Fort-Coulonge (566 rue Baume) on Wednesday Mar. 11 at 7 p.m.

Organizer Madeleine Vallières notes that there will be a representative of the regional development cooperative CDROL present, as well as other interested parties, to discuss options for the businesses’ future. 

“Participants will have the opportunity to express their views and get involved by joining, for example, a provisional committee that will be formed on site,” it reads. “Municipal representatives, a former owner of the café, and several residents have already confirmed their attendance. We hope for a response from the community commensurate with this project, which is so important for our social life and for the region’s tourism development.”



Calumet Media

Caleb Nickerson
caleb@theequity.ca

