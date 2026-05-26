A singing heart

I’ve often wondered. What is the difference between happiness and joy? Some say that happiness depends on circumstances, but we are always in circumstances of some sort. I told my cousin that my heart sings when I make bread and the dough feels perfect. But joy can be present in very difficult times. I think it has something to do with faith.

I think as well, that it includes a peace that permeates my whole being, even when the going is tough. Knowing that the Creator of the universe is near to help me no matter what; that His love will not change even when I can’t feel it or I have failed myself and others. Tears cannot wash it away. Clouds of doubt cannot block it. Yes, joy is different. As Psalm 131 says: My heart is not proud, O LORD, my eyes are not haughty; I do not concern myself with great matters or things too wonderful for me. But I have stilled and quieted my soul like a weaned child with its mother, like a weaned child is my soul within me.