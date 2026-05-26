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May 28, 2026

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A singing heart

A singing heart

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I’ve often wondered. What is the difference between happiness and joy? Some say that happiness depends on circumstances, but we are always in circumstances of some sort.  I told my cousin that my heart sings when I make bread and the dough feels perfect.  But joy can be present in very difficult times.  I think it has something to do with faith.  

I think as well, that it includes a peace that permeates my whole being, even when the going is tough.   Knowing that the Creator of the universe is near to help me no matter what; that His love will not change even when I can’t feel it or I have failed myself and others.  Tears cannot wash it away.  Clouds of doubt cannot block it.  Yes, joy is different.  As Psalm 131 says:  My heart is not proud, O LORD, my eyes are not haughty; I do not concern myself with great matters or things too wonderful for me.  But I have stilled and quieted my soul like a weaned child with its mother, like a weaned child is my soul within me.

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A singing heart

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