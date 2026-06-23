Wyman Women’s Institute Cook Book: Sarah’s dessert

This week we are continuing our dive into the Wyman Women’s Institute Cook Book, published on the occasion of the group’s 60th anniversary in 1973.

This week we bring you both a recipe and a mystery with Sarah’s dessert. Who is Sarah? What is (or more likely was) her deal? If anyone from down that way knows, please enlighten us, so we know who to thank (or blame) for this creation.

As always, if you recognize a recipe from either your grandparents’ kitchen or from your own, please write to us. We would love to hear about how these recipes have lived on. Or, if you have any recipes you would like to share with us, don’t hesitate to reach out.