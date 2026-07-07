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Welcome Reese Rusenstrom 

Welcome Reese Rusenstrom 

Reese Rusenstrom is THE EQUITY’s summer marketing intern.
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Sophie Kuijper Dickson
sophie@theequity.ca

THE EQUITY is pleased to announce Bristol native Reese Rusenstrom will be joining the team this summer as a marketing intern. 

Reese has just completed the first of two years of the Business Management program at Olds College in Alberta, where she says she’s developed a strong interest in marketing and communications, one that began while running her own farm business.

“Outside of school and work, I own and operate South Bristol Cattle Company, a small purebred Simmental cattle operation that I started in 2020,” she said. 

“Through my farm, I’ve gained experience in livestock production, marketing, and social media, while continuing to expand my knowledge of the agriculture industry.”

Over the summer she will be working alongside news, communications and production staff to learn about how to use various marketing channels (both in print and online) to connect with audiences. 

“I’m excited to join the team, continue learning, and contribute wherever I can. I look forward to getting to know everyone and being part of such a great workplace!”

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Welcome Reese Rusenstrom 

Sophie Kuijper Dickson
sophie@theequity.ca

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