Solar electricity

Dear Editor,

As I walk past the CAP building on my way to the Pontiac Museum, I notice that the roof is covered with solar panels. Solar panels can be of the type that generates electrical power, or they can be the type that heats water. They are two completely different set ups, and the solar-voltaic (electrical) type are much more common, so I’m guessing that’s what they are. It’s quite an array, so if/when there is a power outage, that building can continue its operations, and nobody gets hurt.

I wonder why other institutional buildings don’t have such a power backup? Even if the grid power is on, such an installation saves money. Quebec has such inexpensive electrical power that it’s difficult to perceive the advantages of alternative sources . . . until an ice or wind storm knocks out the hydroelectric grid.

This could work for houses, as well, especially in the northwest Pontiac, where the grid goes down often, with or without a reason. If all houses had a few panels and a battery storage system, such grid outages would be an inconvenience, rather than a disaster. Modern backup power units like Bluetti or Jackery will keep vital appliances going for hours or days. You could choose to have a freezer and/or communications equipment on the emergency system.

As we are moving toward electric heating and electric cars, a power outage will become more of a problem. It’s almost always the wires, taken down by ice or windfalling trees. If the generator is right there on your roof, it’s much less of a problem.

Robert Wills, Shawville and Thorne