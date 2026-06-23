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June 25, 2026

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Lyse Lacourse
Shawville Social Notes

Our deepest condolences to the Lapointe family on the loss of Cynthia on Sat., May 16, at the age of 36.

Our sympathies to the Madoar family on the loss of Ronald on Wed., June 17, at the age of 81.

Happy Birthday to the following people celebrating their special day this upcoming week:  Liz Draper, Jeremy Williams, Louise Belen Lance, Joan Kearns-Lance, Jean Lacourse, Lisa Erin Taylor, Tyler Stewart, Nancy Barber-Kearnan, Judith L. Spence, Pauline McGee and Judy Emmerson Dagg.

Happy 50th wedding anniversary to Rick and Carole Valin who celebrated their special day this past week.

Congratulations to all 2026 graduates who celebrated this past Friday.

St-Jean Baptiste will be celebrated on Wed. June 24. It is a widely celebrated holiday in the province of Quebec.  Often concerts, barbecues and fireworks are held to celebrate. 

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Shawville notes

Lyse Lacourse
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