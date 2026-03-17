When you can’t hear

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Fifty years ago I taught my first Sunday school class in a large church. I was excited and scared at the same time, so I memorized the whole lesson, including the Bible verse. It was only as I got closer to the end of the week, and my fears escalated, that I realized the verse was meant for me. God was talking to me and I didn’t even know it. The verse was from Isaiah 41:10. It says, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will I strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” I stepped into that class of 14 teen boys empowered.

God can and does speak to us in many, many ways. The problem? Life is noisy. Our thoughts are noisy. And life scars make barriers. It’s as if our hearing is impaired and all His communication is muted. But He is talking. A small step of faith will reveal a very personal God who wants us to know Him. His is the safest voice to follow. 



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