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UPDATE: Police searching Coulonge River for missing Fort-Coulonge man

Keith Laroche, 24, was last seen May 29 near rue Principale in Fort-Coulonge. Photo: Sûreté du Québec.
Sophie Kuijper Dickson
sophie@theequity.ca

Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a Fort-Coulonge man who has been missing since May 29. 

In a May 31 press release, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said 24-year-old Keith Laroche was last seen Friday evening in the area of rue Principale in Fort-Culonge, and may be traveling by foot. 

SQ spokesperson Sgt. Marc Tessier said SQ divers are searching the Coulonge River today (June 1).

“Certain investigative steps led the police to search the river. That’s part of the procedure,” Tessier said.

Laroche is described as being six foot one and 225 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said he is believed to be wearing blue pants, a blue shirt, a green jacket, black shoes, as well as a black hat and black sunglasses.

Anyone who sees Laroche is asked to call 9-1-1. Any information that might help locate Laroche can be reported confidentially to the SQ’s Criminal Information Center at 1-800-659-4264.

This story was last updated at 11:30 a.m. on June 1.

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