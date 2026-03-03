Take our 2025 Year End Survey
March 4, 2026

When the answer is no

When the answer is no

When my little stray cat Cleo stopped eating, I tried many things to turn that around. And because I pray about pretty well everything, I asked the Lord to heal her. I did that a year ago when she stopped eating and she got better.

She’s gone. The answer was no. Sadness.

What does a person do when things go downhill? I choose to look at how much good has happened in my life, including my little cat. Two years doesn’t feel like enough, but she was a dear little animal and brought me much joy. Having a thankful heart changes things. Fighting the negative and focusing on every gift we receive daily, does help to walk through the cloud of sorrow that descends with loss. 



