Giant Tiger
Current Issue

July 16, 2025

READ
PAST ISSUES
The Equity
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
The Equity

Trending Topics:

Federal Election

Municipal Elections

LATEST EDITION

Quyon – Jillian Young

Quyon – Jillian Young

ADVERTISEMENT
Pontiac Printshop
The Equity
theequity@theequity.ca
Read More

Subscriber Only Content

Sorry, this content is exclusive to those who've either registered for free or become a subscriber to The Equity.

By registering with your email address, you'll get a limited amount of content for free, but you'll also be able to submit events and download our new mobile app.  Subscribers get unlimited access to everything we publish, and help support local journalism within our community.

Register or Subscribe Today!

Already a Subscriber?

Register Now & Get Access to 4 Free Stories Per Month

REGISTER
READ MORE

More Local News

The Equity

First published in 1883, The Equity has been the Voice of the Pontiac for more than 140 years. Our print edition is delivered to subscribers every Wednesday and is available at stores through-out the Ottawa Valley.

  • 133 Centre Street, Shawville, Quebec J0X 2Y0

Current Issue

July 16, 2025

CURRENT EDITION
PREVIOUS ISSUES

In The Equity

In the Community

Account

More

The Equity is a division of Calumet Media, along with the Pontiac Printshop and Cygraphics.

calumet-media-blue-footer
Pontiac Printshop
Custom printing, promotional material, and signage in Pembroke Ontario.
Government of Canada

This project was made possible with the support of the Government of Canada through the Canada Periodical Fund.

How to Share on Facebook

Unfortunately, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) has blocked the sharing of news content in Canada. Normally, you would not be able to share links from The Equity, but if you copy the link below, Facebook won’t block you!

More Interesting News