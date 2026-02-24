Mistaken identity

I’ve driven by a car and waved at the person driving, only to realize I don’t know who they are. I only thought I did. And the other day my brother sent me a picture of his son and grandson and I mistook his son for my brother. They look so much alike I was completely fooled.

Sometimes too, we can be mistaken and I have been, about who a person is just by the way they look. They might appear a certain way and we label them according to our perception. But as the old adage goes, ‘you can’t judge a book by its cover.’ You can’t. You can be wrong. The only way to truly know someone, is not by what you hear, not by what you see, but by taking the time to listen and care about them, so that eventually, they might trust you enough to let you know who they are. God calls it loving your neighbour.