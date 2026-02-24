Take our 2025 Year End Survey
Current Issue

February 25, 2026

READ
PAST ISSUES
The Equity
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Download on the App Store
Download on Google Play
The Equity
Current Conditions in Shawville -7.2°C
DOWNLOAD OUR LATEST ISSUE

Mistaken identity

Mistaken identity

Register Now & Get Access to 4 Free Stories Per Month

SIGN UP FOR FREE
RECENT NEWS
ADVERTISEMENT
The Equity
The Equity
Read more from The Equity.

I’ve driven by a car and waved at the person driving, only to realize I don’t know who they are. I only thought I did. And the other day my brother sent me a picture of his son and grandson and I mistook his son for my brother. They look so much alike I was completely fooled.

Sometimes too, we can be mistaken and I have been, about who a person is just by the way they look. They might appear a certain way and we label them according to our perception. But as the old adage goes, ‘you can’t judge a book by its cover.’ You can’t. You can be wrong. The only way to truly know someone, is not by what you hear, not by what you see, but by taking the time to listen and care about them, so that eventually, they might trust you enough to let you know who they are. God calls it loving your neighbour.



Register or subscribe to read this content

Thanks for stopping by! This article is available to readers who have created a free account or who subscribe to The Equity.

When you register for free with your email, you get access to a limited number of stories at no cost. Subscribers enjoy unlimited access to everything we publish—and directly support quality local journalism here in the Pontiac.

Register or Subscribe Today!



Log in to your account

ADVERTISEMENT
Calumet Media

More Local News

How to Share on Facebook

Unfortunately, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) has blocked the sharing of news content in Canada. Normally, you would not be able to share links from The Equity, but if you copy the link below, Facebook won’t block you!

More Interesting News