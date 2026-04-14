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April 16, 2026

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A sneak attack

A sneak attack

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The phone rang. I didn’t recognize the number but it was a local call I thought. I said hello. “I am upgrading your Internet service,” the recording said, “free.” That sounded okay, so I pressed the number 1 as requested. It wasn’t long before he was asking me about my computer and it dawned on me. This is a scam. I told him I was uncomfortable with his questions, and said good-bye.

Trusting is important. But where you put your trust is paramount. It’s hard to think that someone would make a living cheating people but sadly, it happens and the danger of such an interaction? We can become cynical and not trust anyone. There is One who will never steer us wrong. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will make your path straight.” Proverbs 3:5



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A sneak attack

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