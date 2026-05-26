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May 28, 2026

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Where there is a will, there is still a way

Dear team at THE EQUITY,

I want to congratulate you all for maintaining the high standard of a very good Ottawa Valley weekly newspaper and one which delivers to its readers a very good sense of what’s happening in the Pontiac. 

Keep up the good work and know that there are many throughout the Valley who really do appreciate the excellent work you do in keeping us informed about everything from the latest on water levels on the Ottawa River to what’s happening with local sports teams. 

Your newspaper, like The Eganville Leader, and North Renfrew Times in Deep River, reminds us that where there is a will, there is still a way to produce a high quality community newspaper that helps create and support a vibrant environment for citizens to go about their daily life and work enriched by excellent journalism at the local level. 

Keep up the very good work, 

Sean Conway, Barry’s Bay

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