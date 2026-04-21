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April 23, 2026

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Waltham notes

Helen Perry
Waltham Social Notes

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Nicole Turner, of Waltham. She was the dearly loved daughter of Francis (Frankie) Turner and the late Colleen Venasse. Her pride and joy was her daughter Cara-Lynne, son-in-law Korey and adored favourite little grandson Kayden, and her spouse Cyril. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

Good luck is to all university and college students who have been writing their exams this past week. I am sure you are all ready for a well deserved break from school for the summer months. 

The flooding situation in Waltham this past week has gone from concern to dismay as the Ottawa and Black rivers have risen quickly. Chemin du Traversier and the Black River roads, are both partially under water. As of Apr. 19, the water continues to rise. 

Anniversary wishes and birthday wishes are extended to all of those celebrating this coming week.    

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