Waltham notes

On Sunday morning, we enjoyed a tasty brunch at Magnum Outfitters Restaurant. We celebrated three 80th birthdays, Margaret Pilon, Jean Pilon and Leo Lafremiere. Everyone extended their love and best wishes to them and a lovely birthday cake was served.

Warm birthday wishes are extended to Carolyn Pharand, who is celebrating her birthday on Apr. 3. Carolyn, enjoy your special day.

Birthday wishes and love are extended to our dear Rhonda, who is celebrating her birthday on Apr. 5. May the coming year be filled with health, happiness, love peace and joy.

Warm birthday wishes are extended to Brenda Landry-Chaput and Linda Landry-Souliere, who are celebrating their birthdays on Apr. 6. Enjoy your special day girls.

Warm birthday wishes are extended to Helen Pilon, who is celebrating her birthday on Apr. 8. Helen, enjoy your special day.

This is Holy week and Easter is this coming Sunday. Hopefully, Mother Nature will give us a beautiful, warm weekend. From our house to your house we wish you a blessed and a happy Easter.