Waltham Notes

Happy Spring everyone! It sure doesn’t feel like it with all the snow that we have been getting in the last couple of days. Although we should count our blessings, as in the northern parts of Quebec and Ontario they really got hit hard. They are still digging out. Also in other parts of the world, they have been hit with tornadoes and earthquakes and let us not forgot the unrest in our world. Yes, we are blessed.

Birthday wishes are extended to Nick Pilon, who celebrated his birthday on Mar. 21. Nick, we hope that it was a good one.

Happy birthday is wished to Jaycie Henderson, who is celebrating her birthday on Mar. 31. Jaycie, enjoy your special day.

Birthday wishes and anniversary wishes are extended to all of those celebrating this coming week.

Have a good week everyone.