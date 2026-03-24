Note to Readers: Printing Changes at The Equity
Current Issue

March 26, 2026

READ
PAST ISSUES
The Equity
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Download on the App Store
Download on Google Play
The Equity
Current Conditions in Shawville -2.1°C
DOWNLOAD OUR LATEST ISSUE

Waltham Notes

Helen Perry
Waltham Social Notes

Happy Spring everyone! It sure doesn’t feel like it with all the snow that we have been getting in the last couple of days. Although we should count our blessings, as in the northern parts of Quebec and Ontario they really got hit hard. They are still digging out. Also in other parts of the world, they have been hit with tornadoes and earthquakes and let us not forgot the unrest in our world. Yes, we are blessed.

Birthday wishes are extended to Nick Pilon, who celebrated his birthday on Mar. 21. Nick, we hope that it was a good one.

Happy birthday is wished to Jaycie Henderson, who is celebrating her birthday on Mar. 31. Jaycie, enjoy your special day.

Birthday wishes and anniversary wishes are extended to all of those celebrating this coming week.

Have a good week everyone.

How to Share on Facebook

Unfortunately, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) has blocked the sharing of news content in Canada. Normally, you would not be able to share links from The Equity, but if you copy the link below, Facebook won’t block you!

More Interesting News

Subscribe Now

For over 140 years, The Equity has delivered trusted, independent reporting that keeps the Pontiac informed — and connected.

With printing and labour costs rising, and ad revenue shifting to social media giants, your support is more essential than ever. By subscribing, you help us continue telling the stories that shape our region.

SUBSCRIPTIONS
CONTRIBUTIONS