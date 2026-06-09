Waltham notes

On Saturday afternoon, Rhonda, Bella and I attended a lovely baby shower in honour of Heidi Chaput-Tabram. Everyone showered Heidi with love and best wishes on the upcoming arrival of her baby girl. A few games were played. Heidi received some beautiful and practical baby gifts for which she was grateful. She expressed her appreciation. A lovely lunch was served.

On Saturday evening, a well attended stag was held in honor of Michelle Vanasse and John Romain. It took place at the Waltham Town Hall. Everyone enjoyed the music and had a wonderful time.

Birthday wishes are wishes to little Jonah Rivet, grandson of Connie and Charlie Andrews. Jonah is celebrating his fifth birthday on June 15. Jonah, we hope that you have a fun filled day full of surprises.

Lily Duff is celebrating her birthday on June 16. Lily, we hope that you had a fun filled day full of surprises.