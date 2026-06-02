Waltham notes

On Friday afternoon, a blustery wind storm swept through the Pontiac and Renfrew counties. The storm left a destruction of trees down, barns collapsing and the power was disrupted for a total of 42 hours. The fire departments in the area were kept quite busy, as branches touched the hydro lines and caused small fires. Luckily, no one was injured. Hats off to our hydro workers, who worked tirelessly day and night to restore the hydro.

On Saturday a lovely baby shower was held in honour of Hailey Romain. It took place at the Waltham Town Hall. Family and friends gathered and expressed their love and best wishes to Hailey on the upcoming arrival of her baby. A few games were played and a tasty lunch was served. Hailey received some beautiful baby gifts for which she was grateful. She expressed her deep appreciation.

Cathy Dempsey and Jason Rochon are celebrating birthdays on June 6. We hope you both enjoy your special day.