Waltham declares state of emergency due to flooding

Waltham declared a state of emergency on Tuesday afternoon (Apr. 21) as high water levels on the Ottawa River continue to rise.

As of 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, water levels had reached 109.24 m, according to the Quebec government’s flood watch website. According to the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board’s most recent update from Apr. 20, water levels downstream of Pembroke “are expected to slowly increase until a peak is reached on Tuesday or Wednesday.”

Waltham mayor Jordan Evans said that chemin du Traversier and Black River Road are the areas most affected, with high water levels leaving some residents isolated. While no residents have been formally evacuated, she said some have chosen to leave while others remain in place and are prepared.

“In some locations, roads are not reliably passable, which means emergency services may not be able to reach dwellings if needed,” said Evans in an emailed statement.

Evans said the state of emergency allows the municipality to coordinate its response quicker and more effectively, as council does not need to formally approve decisions regarding the flood response. She said at this time, the situation remains stable but the municipality will continue to monitor conditions closely.

The Hydro-Québec outage that was originally planned for Wednesday, Apr. 22 has been postponed to May 31 as a result of the flooding.

Residents in affected areas are asked to remain in a safe location, avoid unnecessary travel, ensure they have essential supplies, and call 9-1-1 in case of emergency.

The municipality asks that residents who require assistance or are isolated contact the municipal office at 819-689-2057.