Two good moves for our citizens

Dear Editor,

First, I congratulate Otter Lake council for opening the plenary meetings to the public. I believe this will engender a more comfortable feeling between the electors and the elected. I predict that few people will have the stamina to sit through all the discussions, but still, the feeling of common purpose will better thrive with open communication.

Second, there’s a group of citizens called the Access Squad who are commending local businesses and landlords who take steps to make it easier for those with mobility issues to access their facilities. Little heart-shaped medallions and certificates are being distributed to those who have gone out of their way to help. It’s not easy, because many buildings in Pontiac are old, and have steps up to enter. It’s often expensive to modify the entrances for those whose legs or arms don’t work so well. So if you see one of the hanging hearts or certificates, be aware that the facility has taken steps to make life a bit easier for other citizens. It’s a civilized thing to do.

Robert Wills, Shawville and Thorne