Dear Editor,

Just what we needed – another war. I’m struck by how Afghanistan rhymes with Viet Nam, and Iraq and Iran. The U.S. warmongers just won’t learn from past disasters. This unforced error was instigated by the collector of phoney or purloined peace prizes, the one who claimed to have ended seven wars, the one who campaigned on a platform of no more foreign wars. Somebody’s gonna get hurt – way beyond the half dozen U.S. military personnel, the few Iranian national leaders, and 200 school children already dead and many wounded or displaced.

Netanyahu and Trump chose to poke the hornet’s nest, knowing it will hurt people all around the world. Well, maybe not the billionaires, but everybody else. Get ready for higher prices, far beyond the inflation caused by rampant tariffs. With the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, 20 per cent of the world’s fuel supply has been halted.

War is the most expensive human activity, with no hope of net gain; the stupidest thing a government can do. Do you imagine this will cause the people of Iran to be free, independent happy people?

Robert Wills, Shawville and Thorne