Giant Tiger
Current Issue

August 20, 2025

READ
PAST ISSUES
The Equity
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
The Equity

Trending Topics:

Municipal Elections

LATEST EDITION

Three trees downed in Portage park

Three trees downed in Portage park

Thursday marked the end of an era in Portage du Fort, as crews were on site to cut down the three tall trees in the town’s Parc Commemoratif Brosseau. According to Mayor Lynne Cameron, the towering trees, which were each over 100 years old, were becoming safety hazards during recent storms, with large branches falling to the ground. “We wanted to be proactive when it comes to the safety of both residents and visitors,” she said, adding that upon slicing the trees open they found them to be in a “dangerous state of rot.” The municipality will replace the trees, and will designate them as memorial trees after former Portage residents.
ADVERTISEMENT
K.C. Jordan
kc@theequity.ca
Read More

Subscriber Only Content

Sorry, this content is exclusive to those who've either registered for free or become a subscriber to The Equity.

By registering with your email address, you'll get a limited amount of content for free, but you'll also be able to submit events and download our new mobile app.  Subscribers get unlimited access to everything we publish, and help support local journalism within our community.

Register or Subscribe Today!

Already a Subscriber?

Register Now & Get Access to 4 Free Stories Per Month

REGISTER
READ MORE

More Local News

How to Share on Facebook

Unfortunately, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) has blocked the sharing of news content in Canada. Normally, you would not be able to share links from The Equity, but if you copy the link below, Facebook won’t block you!

More Interesting News