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May 21, 2026

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The road MTQ  neglects

Dear Editor,

I have been a resident for 11 years now on the Eardley-Masham road in Luskville and I have only seen the Ministry of Transport do subpar pothole repairs on this road. I have never seen a road so poorly maintained, to the point where I have seen cow paths in better condition than this road. The condition of this road as of Apr. 2026 has deteriorated so much that there are potholes three feet in diameter at the corner of it and Highway 148, not to mention some are over eight inches deep. These are not the only ones; there are more along the entire paved stretch of this road, some so bad people have broken rims. Vehicles have to swerve between lanes and almost have head-on collisions just trying to avoid them.

The MTQ has been notified several times and it took one resident actually circling them with fluorescent paint to warn drivers about them. MTQ finally put a cold patch which lasted about a week and then the holes were back.

We, the residents, have hounded MTQ through emails about how this road needs to be paved, and to no avail. It remains, as my wife would call it, a pavement quilt as there are so many patches from repairs. This is an open call to the MTQ to repair the road.

Trevor Martelock, Luskville

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