Take our 2025 Year End Survey
Current Issue

February 25, 2026

READ
PAST ISSUES
The Equity
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Download on the App Store
Download on Google Play
The Equity
Current Conditions in Shawville -7.2°C
DOWNLOAD OUR LATEST ISSUE

Thank you Darcy

Dear Editor, 

Thank you Darcy Findlay for bringing hockey back to Shawville. Your teams on the ice and off the ice were amazing. The fan support from all over the Pontiac was great. Well done Darcy. 

Bert Murphy, Shawville

How to Share on Facebook

Unfortunately, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) has blocked the sharing of news content in Canada. Normally, you would not be able to share links from The Equity, but if you copy the link below, Facebook won’t block you!

More Interesting News