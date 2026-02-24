Dear Editor,
Thank you Darcy Findlay for bringing hockey back to Shawville. Your teams on the ice and off the ice were amazing. The fan support from all over the Pontiac was great. Well done Darcy.
Bert Murphy, Shawville
