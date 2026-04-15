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Sheen to shut down transfer site

Sheen to shut down transfer site

Sheenboro is closing its transfer site at 625 Sarah Rd. and is currently negotiating to create a single transfer site with Chichester and l'Isle-aux-Allumettes. File photo.
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K.C. Jordan
kc@theequity.ca

Sheenboro is saying ‘waste no more’ when it comes to its transfer site. 

In a public notice published on Apr. 14, the municipality announced the site at 625 Sarah Rd. will be permanently closed as of Apr. 26 at 4 p.m.. 

“Council is currently in the process of negotiating with the municipality of l’Isle-aux-Allumettes and Chichester to establish an eco-centre that will be available to all residents in the near future,” reads the notice.

Currently, the site is open for four hours a week on Sunday afternoons. But since the municipality started door-to-door collection for all three streams of waste earlier this year, mayor Doris Ranger said it has become too expensive to also keep the transfer site open. 

“If you stopped to think about it, one person sitting up there waiting for someone to bring a can of paint, or wanting to bring a little bit of steel [ . . . ] it’s making more sense for us to join forces [with other municipalities],” she said. 

At the end of March, Sheenboro, l’Isle-aux-Allumettes and Chichester received confirmation of a $525,000 grant from Quebec’s municipal affairs ministry to help them share services in different areas including waste management. 

On Monday night (Apr. 13), Sheenboro council passed a resolution to adopt, in principle, a shared transfer site between the three municipalities at the current site on l’Isle-aux-Allumettes. 

No date has been determined yet for the opening of the ecocentre. 

“We’re still in negotiations,” Ranger said. 

A final large item drop-off is scheduled for Sunday, May 17 from 12 p.m. – 4p.m. Residents can drop off paint and oil, tires, and scrap metal, but no construction materials will be accepted on this day. 

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The municipality is also encouraging all residents who have yet to collect door-to-door pickup bins to contact the municipal office by phone at 819-689-5022 or by email at admin.sheenboro@mrcpontiac.qc.ca.



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Sheen to shut down transfer site

K.C. Jordan
kc@theequity.ca

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