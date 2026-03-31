Shawville notes

Holy Week started this past Sunday, Palm Sunday, and will conclude next Monday, Apr. 6, Easter Monday. Christianity celebrates Holy Thursday, traditionally the Last Supper known as the Passover (Seder), followed by Good Friday Jesus’s death on the cross, Holy Saturday, Jesus’s descent into hell and Easter Jesus’s Resurrection from the dead.

Our deepest condolences to the Hammond family on the loss of Hugh on Mar. 24, at the age of 84.

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating their special day this upcoming week: Shane Hobbs, Carol Pirie, Charleen Moore, Deanna Valin, Chris Pape, Stacey Cox, Elaine Telford, Shelley MacKechnie, Erin Dittburner, Dorothy Hobbs, Ronald Eades, Kathy Lunam Lance, Daniel Sovalvi, Timothy Perry, Betty Walls, Naomi Nowlan and Mike Callaghan.

There will be a Mega Bingo hosted by the Pontiac Agricultural Society on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at 215 Lang Street.

The Parents Voice will be hosting a Family Bingo at the CAP on Friday, Apr. 3 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m..

Happy Easter to all our readers.