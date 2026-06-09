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June 11, 2026

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Shawville notes

Lyse Lacourse
Shawville Social Notes

Happy belated birthday to Owen McCredie who celebrated his special day recently.

Congratulations to the Municipality of Shawville for another successful Fishing Derby in spite of the rain and cloudy conditions this past Saturday.

St-Paul’s Anglican Church had another great “Big Give” event this past Saturday. Thank you to all who donated and supported this worthy cause.

Happy birthday to the following people who are celebrating their special day this upcoming week:  Barry Derouin, Gervase Hickey, Courtney Dubeau, Sandra Kluke, Jaime Christie-Stewart, Veronique Jong and Kelly Beer.

Our deepest condolences to the Russell family on the loss of Donald on May 28, at the age 94.

The Shawville-Clarendon Library will be hosting the Lego Club this Thurs., June 11, at 6:00 p.m..

Congratulations to Bert and Darleen Murphy on their 30 wedding anniversary.  

Please note that, as of the time of publishing this weeks’ notes, there is a complete ban of fires and fireworks in all the Municipalities in the MRC Pontiac.

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