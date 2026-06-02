Shawville notes

The weather has certainly caused havoc in our town and Pontiac county. Many people are still without power, water and facilities in our neighbouring communities. Hopefully this will be resolved soon.

Our deepest condolences to the Hill family on the loss of Allan (Bud) on May 27, at the age of 94.

Happy birthday to the following people who are celebrating their special day this upcoming week: Sherry Stewart, Jennifer McCagg, France Lamarche, Jesse Senack and Christy Smith.

The PAS will be hosting a Mega Bingo on Wed., June 3, starting at 7:00 p.m. at 215 Lang Street.

The Lotus Clinic Summer hours will close Fridays at 1:00 p.m. from June 5 to Sept. 4 inclusively.