Shawville notes

Our deepest condolences to the Stewart and Wickens families on the loss of Margaret on May 10, at the age of 92.

Our sympathies to the Horner family on the loss of Jaime on May 11, at the age of 85.

Our thoughts and prayers for the Lamothe family on the loss of Dexter.

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating their special day this upcoming week: Kate Aley, Mike Bean, Sandra Rutledge-Barber, Cheryl Stewart-Whiteman, Susan Long-Yach, Julie Anglehart, Meghan Foran, Diane Keon and Grace MacKechnie.

Happy belated 50th wedding anniversary to Brian and Susan Thomson who celebrated their special day this past week.