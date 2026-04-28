Shawville notes

Our thoughts and prayers for the Larivière and O’Malley families on the loss of Sharon on Apr. 19, at the age of 74.

Our deepest condolences to the Bretzlaff family on the loss of Roy on Apr. 23, at the age of 86.

Our sympathies to the Boucher and Paquette families on the loss of Lucille on Apr. 23, at the age of 87.

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating their special day this upcoming week: Brittany Daley-Moore, Allen Kuehl, Robin Little, Sarah Melloul, Jeff Nowlan, Katherine Fletcher, Sandra Down, Joanne Elliott and Cheryl Younge.