Note to Readers: Printing Changes at The Equity
Current Issue

April 30, 2026

READ
PAST ISSUES
The Equity
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Download on the App Store
Download on Google Play
The Equity
Current Conditions in Shawville 14.3°C
DOWNLOAD OUR LATEST ISSUE

Shawville notes

Lyse Lacourse
Shawville Social Notes

Our thoughts and prayers for the Larivière and O’Malley families on the loss of Sharon on Apr. 19, at the age of 74.

Our deepest condolences to the Bretzlaff family on the loss of Roy on Apr. 23, at the age of 86.

Our sympathies to the Boucher and Paquette families on the loss of Lucille on Apr. 23, at the age of 87.

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating their special day this upcoming week: Brittany Daley-Moore, Allen Kuehl, Robin Little, Sarah Melloul, Jeff Nowlan, Katherine Fletcher, Sandra Down, Joanne Elliott and Cheryl Younge.

How to Share on Facebook

Unfortunately, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) has blocked the sharing of news content in Canada. Normally, you would not be able to share links from The Equity, but if you copy the link below, Facebook won’t block you!

More Interesting News

Subscribe or Register for Free

Thanks for visiting!  Support quality local journalism by subscribing to The Equity today or register for free and get access to a limited number of articles each and every month. 

Already subscribed?  Click here to log in.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE EQUITY
Register for Free