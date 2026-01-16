Renfrew County health unit warns of overdose increase

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) is warning of an increase in overdoses and suspected overdose-related deaths in the Renfrew and Arnprior areas.

“Although specific substances related to the overdoses have not been confirmed, it is important to remember that all street drugs must be considered highly toxic and potentially fatal,” the health unit said in its Jan. 15 press release.

The RCDHU said the following symptoms are signs an overdose may have occurred: if a person can’t be woken up, if their breathing is slow or has stopped, if they’re making snoring or gurgling sounds, if their fingernails and lips have turned blue or purple, if their pupils are tiny or eyes are rolled back, if their body is limp, or if the person is having a seizure.

The health unit is reminding people who use street drugs, as well as their friends and family, of some key ways to help reduce the risk of an overdose, which include:

not using street drugs alone

carrying naloxone which can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose

not using several drugs at once

using small amounts at a time to check the strength of what you are using

And knowing your tolerance

If you have no other choice than to use alone, always call the Overdose Prevention Hotline 1-888-688-6677 (National Overdose Response Service) to have someone standing by to call for help if needed. A volunteer will check in periodically and call 9-1-1 if there’s no response.

It is essential to give naloxone (if available) and call 9-1-1 immediately if you suspect that you or someone else is experiencing an overdose, the press release advised.

“While opioids like fentanyl are often involved in overdoses, street drugs may contain other substances, including potent tranquilizers for which the overdose reversal drug naloxone is not effective,” it said.

Free naloxone kits can be found at these pharmacies in Quebec and these pharmacies in Ontario.