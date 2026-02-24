Quyon notes

Our sympathies are extended to the family of Frances (Kelly) Foran, as she passed away on Feb. 17 in her 93rd year. The matriarch of a big family, we know she will be dearly missed by all of her loved ones. Thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this sad time.

Last Tuesday, the Quyon Lions Club served up a delicious Pancake Supper at the Quyon Legion for Shrove Tuesday. There was a great crowd out to enjoy the yummy meal, complete with pancakes, ham, bacon, sausages, beans, a variety of salads, and of course local real maple syrup. Many thanks to the Lions for continuing on this beloved tradition in our community.

The Pontiac Women’s Institute held their annual information day last Wednesday at Shawville United Church, and I had the pleasure of attending for the first time. I went along with my friend Lindsay Hamilton, as she was one of the guest speakers, focusing her talk on lawn care and gardening as an owner of both Mountainview Turf and Homegrown Garden Centre. The other speakers included Katharine Summerfield, who gave a virtual tour of the CAP; Luke McLaren and Jordan Kent, speaking on the different programs at Pontiac High School with a focus on the Outdoor Education Program; and Cameron Montgomery, who gave an overview of all that Chutes Colounge has to offer. A fantastic hot lunch was served by the Women’s Institute members, which was greatly appreciated. Many thanks to them for offering this information session, it was a very interesting day.

On Saturday, a great gang of family and neighbours gathered at the rink in Beechgove, QC to honour Gordie Mohr as the founder of the rink. Gordie passed away last year, and as the owner of the land on which the rink is located and as someone who was always passionate about keeping the rink alive, it has now been renamed “The Gordie Mohr Rink” in his honour. The new sign was unveiled by his sons, Dave and Mike, while all who gathered enjoyed refreshments and fun on the ice on a beautiful winter afternoon. I am certain Gordie would be very pleased and proud.

With the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina wrapping up on Sunday, the big final event was the men’s gold medal hockey game, being played by Canada and the U.S.A. at 8 a.m. our time. The bad news was that the game collided with church time. The good news was that at Quyon United, we had screens we were able to project the game onto; and a guest minister, Éric Hébert-Daly, who cared as much about the score as the congregation did. We were grateful to Éric for working his service around the game, so that we were all able to follow the action into overtime. Sadly, it was not the final result we were praying for, but we were still so very proud of our Canadian team, and all of our athletes who competed on the world stage these past two weeks. We are proud to be Canadian.

Birthday wishes are going out to Dryden Frobel on Feb. 25, and to my aunt Linda Lucas, also celebrating on the 25th. Happy birthday to Maeve Fraser on the 28th. Best wishes to all marking special occasions this week.

Mark your calendars for Mar. 14, as the annual Quyon Pastoral Charge Irish Tea will be held at the Quyon Community Centre from noon until 2 p.m.. Don’t forget to bring your loonies and toonies, as the UCW ladies will be selling tickets on an Irish basket brimming with goodies. That weekend will be full of St. Paddy’s Day fun, as the Quyon Legion will be hosting their annual St. Pat’s Kitchen Party that afternoon starting at 2 p.m., and then the big party at Gavan’s will be held on Mar. 15, drawing St. Patrick’s Day revelers from far and wide. Let’s get ready to paint the town green!