Quyon notes

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April 16, 2026

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Jillian Young
Quyon Social Notes

Deepest sympathy is extended to the family of Frances Chevrier, as she passed away on Apr. 8 at the age of 87.  She was a lovely woman, always so pleasant and nice to chat with. Our thoughts and prayers are with Val, Lynn, Paul, Valerie, and all of Frances’ loved ones at this sad time.  

This coming Saturday, the Quyon Community Association is hosting a Game Night at the Community Centre, and I am so looking forward to an evening of fun and friendly competition. I’m hoping to see everyone out to enjoy the evening, and supporting the QCA, which is doing so many great things for our community and keeping the hometown pride and spirit alive in Quyon.  It promises to be a great night.

Birthday wishes are going out to Andrea Young on Apr. 15, and to Joey-Lou Keon on the 20th.  Best wishes to everyone celebrating special occasions this week.

On Sun., Apr. 19, the Quyon Lions Club will be hosting their monthly breakfast at the Quyon Community Centre from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..  This month’s breakfast is sponsored by Mountainview Turf and Homegrown Garden Centre.  Come on out to enjoy eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, home fries, beans, and pancakes.  It is always hot and delicious, and I can’t wait.

I was very proud of my Ottawa Senators this past weekend, as they clinched a playoff spot after going through plenty of adversity and ups and downs this season.  A few months ago, many of us didn’t think it was possible, but here we are, playoff bound.  Go Sens Go!



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