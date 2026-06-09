Quyon notes

Deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Ted Kennedy, as he passed away on June 4 at the age of 69. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Joanne and of his loved ones as they grieve.

The Quyon Legion had a big week week of events, as they hosted both their Barbotte Supper on June 3, as well as their 70th Anniversary bash on June 6. They had a great turnout for both events. The Barbotte Supper is always a big hit in the community, and then there was a great crowd out for the Washer Tournament, dinner, and music on Saturday. I hear the meal was excellent, with Jason at Casse Croute du Village preparing the bacon-wrapped pork that was served. I was sorry to have missed it. That evening, the power went out unexpectedly, but in no time, they had the band back up and running, and everyone enjoyed the terrific music of The Gruff Sisters. It was a fantastic celebration for the Legion. Kudos to all of the organizers and volunteers who made it happen.

Speaking of the Legion, last week they shared that Lindsay Hamilton and her girls at Homegrown Garden Centre donated and planted the flowers at the Cenotaph again this year. They look beautiful, and it is very much appreciated by the Legion and the whole community.

Birthday wishes are going out this week to Jaime Christie-Stewart, as she celebrates on June 16. Have a great day, Jaime.