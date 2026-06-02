Quyon notes

Our condolences to the family of Grace (Mohr) Trudeau, as she passed away on May 13, at the age of 89. She was the wife of the late Austin Trudeau, and mother to Trudy (Stephen Meisener). Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Grace’s loved ones at this sad time.

Deepest condolences are also extended to the family of Des Keon, who passed away on May 25 at the age of 87. He was a proud Quyon boy who always maintained connections to our community, and he was a co-founder of the men’s Quyon Breakfast Club, which still brings together past and present residents for regular monthly visits. Sympathies are with all of Des’ loved ones as they grieve.

The Onslow Home & School Committee hosted another successful spring fair last Thursday at the school, with a big crowd of students, along with their families and friends, joining together for a wonderful evening. The Quyon Lions Club was on-site serving up delicious burgers and hot dogs, and Echo the Clown was also there to entertain the kids. Stacy and Maddy Belland were there painting faces, and there were games, a book fair, bouncy castles, and so much fun for all. Hats off to the Home & School Committee for organizing such a fantastic event for Onslow and the whole community.

This past weekend, many of us in the area lost power on Friday afternoon after a wicked wind storm blew in. In the village, we were without power for almost 24 hours. I hope everyone made it through the power outage without much trouble. It always puts me in a very bad mood, but I guess we should be grateful it was sunny and warm. It could always be worse.

Saturday evening, a big gang of Provost and Young family members headed to Centrepoint Theatre to see the Orpheus Musical Theatre production of “Singin’ in the Rain”. My nephew Caden’s girlfriend, Rory Piper, as well as her brother, Fionn, were part of the ensemble cast, and we had a fabulous evening watching them shine on-stage. It was a marvellous production full of singing and dancing, and we were so proud to be there as part of Rory’s fan club.

Birthday wishes are going out to Peggy Fraser and Jen Bell, both celebrating on June 3, and to Rebecca Nugent on the 4th. Happy 1st birthday to Elliott Fraser on June 5. We also have birthday wishes going out to Carl Demell on the 7th, and to my cousin Brody Platt on the 8th. Blessings to all who are celebrating this week.

The Quyon Legion has a busy week coming up, as they are hosting their famous Barbotte Supper this Wed., June 3rd. It is always a huge hit with the community, and they serve up a fantastic meal. Then on Sat., June 6, they will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary with a big party at the Legion. There will be a washer tournament in the afternoon, and then dinner will be served at 5 p.m.. Casse-Croute will be providing the pork loin wrapped in bacon for the meal, and it promises to be amazing. There will be an old fashioned kitchen party as well, with music by The Gruff Sisters featuring Reg & Shag. It’s a party that you won’t want to miss.

My favourite sign that warm summer days are on the way has appeared, as the Egan Mill has opened their ice cream again for the season. This year, they are serving their sweet treats from inside the mill. I am looking forward to getting my first ice cream cone of the year.