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May 7, 2026

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Quyon notes

Jillian Young
Quyon Social Notes

This past weekend, Homegrown Garden Centre opened for the season, and I hear it was yet another successful opening weekend for Lindsay, Ryan, and their staff. It is so lovely to have a greenhouse in our town with a beautiful selection of annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetable plants, and so much more. Wishing the Homegrown team all the best this season.

Birthday greetings are going out to Amanda MacKechnie-Armitage on May 6, and to Anna Fleck and Kelly Stanley-Hajdu on the 7th. Happy Birthday to Adelei Rusenstrom on May 9, to Griffin Fraser and Debbie Hudson on the 10th, to Adam Bernier and Brandon Albert on the 11th, and to Sara Beer-Dowe on the 12th. Best wishes to all who are celebrating special occasions this week.

I have been enjoying watching the progress across the street from my place, as Maisons Modèles is getting closer and closer to their grand opening. Melanie and Paul and their team will be opening the doors on May 16, and all are invited to check out this amazing new business in our community. The grand opening will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 1099 rue de Clarendon in Quyon. They will also be having a barbeque in support of the Quyon Lions Club. I can’t wait to see all they have to offer.

Gavan’s Hotel announced last week that they will now be offering pizza every day of the week. Up until now, it is has been the Wednesday night special, but now you can order pizza whenever the craving hits. The pizza is delicious, I highly recommend trying it out if you haven’t already.

Wishing all of the wonderful moms out there a very Happy Mother’s Day. Hope you are spoiled by your families and treated very well! Enjoy your special day.

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