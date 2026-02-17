Quyon – Jillian Young

Congratulations to Gerard Trudeau, as he was honoured at the Bonnechere Cup on Sat., Feb. 7, in Eganville, ON. This year marked the 50th anniversary of the legendary snowmobile race, and Gerard (or “Jiggy” to his Quyon friends) won the inaugural race 50 years ago. The organizers had a special viewing spot for him, and he was included in the opening ceremonies as well. It was a bitterly cold day, but Jiggy was thrilled to attend and commemorate his historical moment that day. Quyon is proud of you, Mr. Trudeau.

I hope everyone enjoyed a wonderful Valentine’s Day weekend. Our little town provided several options for celebrating, as Gavan’s Hotel hosted a dinner and music for attendees, while the Quyon Legion served up a delicious BBQ chicken dinner to eat in or take-out. I hear both events were well attended and greatly appreciated by all. My mom and I opted for the take-out dinner at the Legion, and were delighted by the delicious meal, with enough leftovers for at least another meal or two. Big thanks to all for their hard work.

Birthday wishes are going out to Megan Alexander on Feb.18, and to Raelynn and Finnley Hobbs, turning 8 on the 20th. Happy birthday to Parker Alexander and Heidi Frobel on the 21st, and to Sarah (McKenny) and Ian Dagenais, who share their special day also on the 21st. We also have birthday wishes going out to Tanner Belland on the 22nd, to Bennett McCann and Isaac Cote on the 23rd, and to Sara Richardson on the 24th. Happy days to all who are celebrating this week.

The Winter Olympics are continuing into their second week, and I have been enjoying watching our Canadians compete in many different events. It was especially exciting seeing Mikael Kingsbury win our first gold medal in the dual men’s Moguls this past Sunday. I have also been following the curling and hockey for both the men and women, and rooting on our Canadian teams. Here’s hoping for more big wins and medals as the Olympics continue this week. Go Canada Go!