Quyon – Jillian Young

Deepest sympathy is extended to the family of Pam Komm, as she passed away on Jan. 28 at the age of 90. Pam was well loved in this community, and she will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones.

The 2026 Winter Oympics have kicked off in Italy and I have been enjoying watching Team Canada compete on the world stage in the various events. The Winter Olympics are my favourite, and it always brings me such spirit and passion for our country and our athletes. Looking forward to what the next few weeks of competition will bring. Go Canada!

I’d like to give a special little shout out to my nephew Noah, as he had a big game on Sunday playing with this U11 A teammates in Shawville. They won 9-3 and Noah scored 5 goals for his team, which was a very big deal for him. Congrats to Noah and his Shawville Lions teammates on a great game.

I have to mention my other nephew, Caden, as well, as he and his U21 C Aylmer Mariners team won the René-Decelles Provincial Tournament in Cowansville the weekend before. Way to go guys! One proud auntie over here.

Happy birthday to Elaine Woermke, as she celebrates her 8th birthday on Feb. 11. Birthday wishes are going out to Barb Atwell on the 12th, to Kira Stanley and Cecile Dumont on the 13th, and to Brian Young on the 14th. Best wishes to all celebrating special occasions this week.

I hope everyone enjoys a lovely Valentine’s Day on Saturday. Whether you will be having a romantic evening enjoying the delicious dinner and entertainment at Gavan’s Hotel, spending time with loved ones, or just doing things you love to do – make it a great Valentine’s Day.

Mark your calendars for Tues., Feb. 17, as the Quyon Lions Club will be hosting their annual Pancake Supper at the Quyon Legion from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.. Celebrate Shrove Tuesday with pancakes, ham, sausages, beans, and real maple syrup. It’s always such a yummy meal and a much loved tradition, we are already looking forward to it.