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June 11, 2026

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Quebec needs to look forward

Editor,

A lot of political energy is being spent in Quebec to preserve the French language and culture. Quebec politics right now seems to be geared mainly to those objectives. Ironically, anglophones and First Nations people are not granted the same privilege, even though both entities have claims for being part of the ongoing society that Quebec is.

An insistence on preserving the past can lead to catastrophic failures, as we see with our southern neighbour. Does anyone know what Make America Great Again means?

Modern Quebec faces many challenges, not the least of which is how to deal with climate change, how to bring medical services more efficiently to the people, and building a strong economy that gives young people a chance at affordable housing and food. Political energy on constructive, forward-looking policies is where this province should be spending its energy.

Carl Hager, Gatineau

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