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Promutuel donates $20K to Bouffe 

Promutuel donates $20K to Bouffe 

From left are Bouffe Pontiac employee Joey Boisvert, Promutuel representative Hélène Boulet, Bouffe coordinator Jacinthe Paquette, board president Martin Riopel, director Kim Laroche, and employee Trevor McCreight. Photo: Sophie Kuijper Dickson.

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Sophie Kuijper Dickson
sophie@theequity.ca

Promutuel Insurance donated $20,000 to Bouffe Pontiac on Thursday morning, money the food bank says will go straight to buying more food for its shelves. 

“Every year we donate back to the community in different ranges, but this year we found food banks were really in need,” said Promutuel Insurance representative Hélène Boulet upon presenting the cheque to Bouffe Pontiac. 

“With the economy going as it is, even people that are working, they need a little extra push, a little extra help, especially if they have children. So that’s why we gave back to many individual small food banks like Bouffe Pontiac, and Moisson Outaouais.” 

Bouffe’s director Kim Laroche said she appreciated such a substantial donation outside of the Christmas period during which the food bank usually receives most of its community support. 

“A lot of donations come to the food bank at Christmas because we really need it, but the fact that people are thinking that it’s not just at Christmas that we need it, it’s true,” she said.  

“If ever there’s extra in the food [budget], then at the end of the year we redirect the budget towards elsewhere.”



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Promutuel donates $20K to Bouffe 

Sophie Kuijper Dickson
sophie@theequity.ca

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