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Pontiacers gather to support Centraide 

Pontiacers gather to support Centraide 

CHIP 101.9 launches 50/50 draw in support of the charity

MRC Pontiac Warden Jane Toller (second from right) presents Centraide Outaouais representatives Emilie Denois (centre) and Daniel Morneau (right) with a cheque for $9,765. Joining them are Le Droit director François Carrier (left) and Pontiac MP Sophie Chatel (second from left). Photo: Caleb Nickerson/The Equity.

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Caleb Nickerson
caleb@theequity.ca

MRC Pontiac’s fourth annual fundraising breakfast in support of Centraide Outaouais was held at the Campbell’s Bay RA hall on Wednesday morning, bringing out dozens of community organisations and businesses in support of the charity. 

Centraide (United Way) works in partnership with several community organizations in the Pontiac region, including Bouffe Pontiac, the Jardin Éducatif and the Centre Serge Bélair. In addition to financial support, the charity organization also provides training and other forms of assistance. 

Pontiac warden Jane Toller presented a cheque for $9,765 to Centraide Outaouais’ 2025/26 campaign president Daniel Morneau, which she said was the largest amount raised by the MRC to date. She gave a special mention to outgoing MRC communications director Francis Beausoleil for his hard work collecting donations for the campaign. 

Following the cheque presentation, François Carrier, director of Gatineau media outlet Le Droit, announced a new local collaboration to sell 50/50 tickets in support of Centraide.

Carrier, the former director of Pontiac’s community radio CHIP 101.9,  explained that money raised from the tickets purchased locally, either at the station or online, would go directly to supporting Pontiac organizations. He said the idea was based on a similar collaboration Le Droit has had with the charity over the past year. 

“We wanted to see how we could mobilize the community. Everyone wins with this type of contest,” he said in a French interview. “Even if your number doesn’t get pulled, you’re still supporting local organizations.”



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Pontiacers gather to support Centraide 

Caleb Nickerson
caleb@theequity.ca

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