Giant Tiger
August 6, 2025
Current Issue

August 6, 2025

READ
PAST ISSUES
The Equity
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
The Equity

Trending Topics:

Municipal Elections

LATEST EDITION

Otter Lake 150’s euchre tourney a full house

Otter Lake 150’s euchre tourney a full house

The Otter Lake 150 Committee held its very first major fundraising event on Saturday afternoon – a euchre tournament at the Otter Lake RA hall. Seventy-six participants filled the hall, shuffling cards and laughing among friends as players vied for the top spots. When the last trick was played, Chris Love (left) claimed first place, Robert Pilon (right) took second and Jeannine Morin (centre) rounded out the top three. “The Otter Lake 150 committee couldn’t be happier with the success of [our] first major fundraiser,” said co-chair Lory Beaudoin, adding the committee is already planning more events to come. Photo: submitted by Lory Beaudoin
ADVERTISEMENT
Pontiac Printshop
The Equity
theequity@theequity.ca
Read More

Subscriber Only Content

Sorry, this content is exclusive to those who've either registered for free or become a subscriber to The Equity.

By registering with your email address, you'll get a limited amount of content for free, but you'll also be able to submit events and download our new mobile app.  Subscribers get unlimited access to everything we publish, and help support local journalism within our community.

Register or Subscribe Today!

Already a Subscriber?

Register Now & Get Access to 4 Free Stories Per Month

REGISTER
READ MORE

More Local News

How to Share on Facebook

Unfortunately, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) has blocked the sharing of news content in Canada. Normally, you would not be able to share links from The Equity, but if you copy the link below, Facebook won’t block you!

More Interesting News