Note to Readers: In-store price change

Even though most of our readers subscribe, there’s still a good number of folks who pick up THE EQUITY now and then from their local depanneur or grocery store.

Some grab a copy when their neighbour’s kid is on the front page. Some are cottagers who take it to the dock for the weekend. Others just like the routine—walk into the store, pick up the paper, catch up on their own time.

For years, that paper has sat on the counter for about $1.50, tax included. These days, there’s not much else at that price—my favourite chocolate bar costs at least a dollar more. Meanwhile, the costs behind each issue—printing, delivery, and labour—have slowly crept up.

Last fall, we raised our subscription rates for the first time in quite a while. But we held off on changing the newsstand price. After looking closely at all that goes into producing this newspaper every week, it’s come time we raise our single-issue price as well. As of Wednesday, Aug. 13, THE EQUITY will be priced at $2 at the counter, tax included.

That toonie still feels like a fair ask. One coin. No need to dig for change. And yes—it’s still cheaper than the chocolate bar.

We’re also sharing that increase with the stores who stock THE EQUITY. Those small, local businesses deserve a little more too—for giving us shelf space, ringing up your copy, and supporting us week in and week out.

That toonie doesn’t vanish into some corporate machine. It stays here. It supports local jobs, our local economy, and journalism that’s rooted in this place. The kind that shows up to council meetings, checks the facts, and tries to get the story right—even when it takes time.

We hope you’ll agree: this is still worth a toonie.

Jon Stewart, Publisher

Note – If you are currently a subscriber to THE EQUITY, this announcement will have no impact on what you will pay at renewal time. Thank you for your ongoing commitment to THE EQUITY and quality local journalism.